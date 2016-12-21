Safety Enhancement Work Begins In Hill County

The Texas Department of Transportation began working on a project to enhance safety on northbound and southbound Interstate 35 West in Hill County, Monday, December 12. TxDOT is adding guardrails in various places and safety end-treatments to culverts. The work will extend from the East-West split just north of Hillsboro up to the Johnson County line, a distance of 14 miles, ending just south of Grandview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.