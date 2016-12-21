Newly-Elected Officials To Be Sworn In
Newly-elected Hill County officials will be sworn in Tuesday, January 3, at the Hill County Courthouse in Hillsboro. The ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the district courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC