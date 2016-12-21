Hillsboro PD Investigates Vehicle Burglaries
A string of vehicle burglaries that occurred early Wednesday morning, December 21 along the Interstate 35 corridor are being investigated. Reports indicated that multiple vehicles were burglarized and at least two were stolen in the Hillsboro area and in West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC