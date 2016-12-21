Heritage Of Hill County Book On Sale
The Heritage of Hill County, Texas Volume II is now available for holiday gifting at a cost of $45 each through January 6, 2017. The book includes stories about and photos of local families submitted by descendants, along with memories about communities, churches and schools.
