Heritage Of Hill County Book On Sale

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

The Heritage of Hill County, Texas Volume II is now available for holiday gifting at a cost of $45 each through January 6, 2017. The book includes stories about and photos of local families submitted by descendants, along with memories about communities, churches and schools.

