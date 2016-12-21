Fund Raising Underway For County Fairground Project
The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a fund-raising effort to assist with the refurbishing of restrooms at the Hill County Fairground Exhibits Building. The full renovation will include all new plumbing, fixtures and interior work.
