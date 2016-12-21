Food Drive Surpasses Goal
'Food For Families' committee officials announced Wednesday morning, December 7, that a total of 115,642 pounds of food, including monetary donations, has been received. This year's goal was set at 115,000 pounds for Hillsboro and other communities served by the Hillsboro Interfaith Ministries food pantry.
