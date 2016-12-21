Drug Bust Sends Two To Jail By HPD

The Hillsboro Police Department made two arrests at 8:10 p.m. Friday, December 2. According to reports, authorities made contact with a 24-year-old Hillsboro man and a 23-year-old Hillsboro woman in the 200 block of South Waco Street in Hillsboro. A computer check revealed that the man was wanted for expired registration, failure to appear on an expired registration charge and driving while license suspended.

