Coffee With A Cop To Be Held This Friday
Officers from Hillsboro Department of Public Safety and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. All community members are invited to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
