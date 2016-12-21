Casino Night To Benefit Foundation
The Hillsboro ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors will host a fund-raising Casino Night to benefit the foundation. The event will be held at Historic City Hall, 127 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 14. The cost is $50 per couple, which includes two drink tickets, chips and light hors devours.
