Hillsboro Home Burns

Hillsboro Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire in the 200 block of Chestnut Street in southeast Hillsboro at 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 25. The home was destroyed by the fire, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters from Bynum, Abbott, Whitney and Itasca volunteer fire departments assisted Hillsboro Fire Rescue on the call, and Hill County Emergency Management also responded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.