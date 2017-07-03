Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 20...

Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: People's Defender

Festival of the Bells committee president and entertainment chairman Rick Williams and Hillsboro Ministerial Association spokesperson Brian Robinson have announced the three artists set to perform at the 2017 Festival of the Bells, scheduled for July 6-8. William Michael Morgan will be performing Friday night at the festival, while Brett Young will headline the show on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Info 2 hr Ex-friend 1
More taxes 5 hr Joke 3
Ronda lovedahl 8 hr God 50
jackie 10 hr Local 7
Adam hill (May '15) 13 hr Rad 2
Katina Mccoy 14 hr The real Marsha ... 13
Shannon Suiter 15 hr Her cousin 3
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Hillsboro, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,422,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC