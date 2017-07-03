Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells
Festival of the Bells committee president and entertainment chairman Rick Williams and Hillsboro Ministerial Association spokesperson Brian Robinson have announced the three artists set to perform at the 2017 Festival of the Bells, scheduled for July 6-8. William Michael Morgan will be performing Friday night at the festival, while Brett Young will headline the show on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Info
|2 hr
|Ex-friend
|1
|More taxes
|5 hr
|Joke
|3
|Ronda lovedahl
|8 hr
|God
|50
|jackie
|10 hr
|Local
|7
|Adam hill (May '15)
|13 hr
|Rad
|2
|Katina Mccoy
|14 hr
|The real Marsha ...
|13
|Shannon Suiter
|15 hr
|Her cousin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC