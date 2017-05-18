SSCCa s Associate Degree Nursing prog...

SSCCa s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: People's Defender

The newest graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program at Southern State Community College include: Front row, from left, Lauren Freeman, Betty Cross, Beth McKenzie, Sarah Coon, Candace Hubbard, Lindsay Kelley, Stephanie Skeens, Lori Boling, Hannah Dotson, Courtney Whited, and Tasha Wallace; Second row, from left, Sandra Panetta, Kristy Madden, Melissa Martin, Amy Fillmore, Delta Morrison, Ashley Barnes, Elizabeth Crandell, Jacinda Lee, Laurie Gardner, Amberly Yates, and Nathanial Henderson; Third row, from left, Sarah White, Nicole Stuckey, Haley Cox, Lindsay Rose, Ashleigh Shigley, Lisa Wagner, Tonya Evans, Hannah Gray, Kayla Rais, and Heather Green; Back row, from left, Angelia Ellinger, Gentry Willis, Jennifer Baldwin, Geneva Chamblin, Amber Webb, Angela Thompson, Tyler Parsons, Arminda Banks, and Kaleb Peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronda lovedahl 4 hr Change 43
Mowrystown traffic camera 7 hr i love this town 17
Shaylyn McCoy Tue Angel 5
Cindy weinsheimer May 16 Lil b 40
Hot redheads May 16 What up redheads 11
Men that use Women May 15 We know 4
Tara Dehaas May 15 roro 8
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hillsboro, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC