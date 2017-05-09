Elmer Phillip Moore

Elmer Phillip Moore

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Moore; sons, Timothy Craft of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Michael Leach of Versailles; daughter, Angela Moore of Rising Sun; his parents, George Moore of Scottsburg and Phyllis Moore of North Vernon; brothers, George Moore of North Vernon, Johnny Moore of Butlerville and Paul Moore of Florence, Kentucky; sister, Donna Smith of Butlerville; and several grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anneka Collins? 17 hr questions 11
Courtney Brown 18 hr Kay 4
Little boy that drives a shark neon that works ... Mon Lmao 7
Men that use Women Sun Matt 3
Fasto (I think that's how you spell it) Sun Curious 1
Tosha burns Sun Kelley 7
Myeisha thomas also known as shay Thomas Sun Wow 10
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hillsboro, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC