Demolition begins on historic Ohio ho...

Demolition begins on historic Ohio home built in the 1830s

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Greenville Sun

In this Monday, May 15, 2017 photo, debris surrounds remnants of the Mother Thompson House's exterior brick walls in Hillsboro, Ohio. The 1830s-era house is being demolished for a new home to be built on its spacious lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gurl I know 2 hr lmmfao 6
Travis Gibson and Kristina Hauptman 8 hr Corey 1
Christie Harmon 8 hr Donny 2
Mary Samons Nelson 8 hr Tosha 1
Amber Blankenship Sat laughing 1
Cute guy at candle lite Sat Jackie 2
Hit and Run Sat Local 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
 

Hillsboro, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC