Teen with ASD Loves Dogs, Art, and Cars

Teen with ASD Loves Dogs, Art, and Cars

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Rocklin and Roseville Today

A National Institute of Mental Health website states that people with an autism spectrum disorder have "ongoing social problems" that include "difficulty communicating and interacting with others." Such difficulties may include having repetitive behaviors and limited interests or activities, and communication deficits impairing the person's ability to function at school, work, or socially.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I defeated Gaybriel 2 hr WiccanBitch 5
Blondie work at frischs? 2 hr WiccanBitch 6
Dominique page 2 hr WiccanBitch 3
Travis Leathley (Jan '12) 5 hr Jessica 18
Thoughts about martina harmen 19 hr Joe 2
Rexy Rex aka Alyssa Gibson 19 hr Ciera 6
Martina Harman (Sep '15) 19 hr Shaylee 27
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Hillsboro, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC