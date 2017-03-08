Michael Eldridge

Michael Eldridge

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: People's Defender

Michael Eldridge age 49 years of West Union, Ohio died Friday, March 3, 2017. Michael was born on November 14, 1967 the son of the late Clifford and Lorrain Eldridge in Greenville, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mexican Trash 7 min DamRight 34
adria adria (Jul '15) 4 hr Cuntsmasher 7
Dominique page 4 hr Pathetic 4
Becky (Bowens) (Sep '11) 13 hr Oh really 17
Brandon Wilson 16 hr bwilson751 2
Jeremy Boyd 17 hr Lil dus 3
snitches n hillsboro? ? (Jan '16) 18 hr Bwilson751 45
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Hillsboro, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC