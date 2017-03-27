Drew Hastings brings 'Farmageddon' to...

Drew Hastings brings 'Farmageddon' to Capitol

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Hawk Eye

If you think Donald Trump is the only Republican with a good stand-up routine, you need to be at the Capitol Theater this Saturday for "Capitol Comedy Night with Drew Hastings." Hastings is an American comedian and the mayor of Hillsboro, Ohio.

