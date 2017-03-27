Damage in Higginsport, Ohio

Damage in Higginsport, Ohio

So far, there are five confirmed tornadoes that hit the Tri-State after destructive storms knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets and tore trees out of the ground and siding off of homes Wednesday. In Highland County's and EF0 was confirmed in Leesburg, at least one vacant home was destroyed and trees and barns were reported down, according to the sheriff's office.

