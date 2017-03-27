Church bell gets needed attention

On Tuesday morning, March 28 Tom Lister steadied the bell yoke for lowering at the United Methodist Church in preparation for required maintenance. The bell, that has rung every Sunday morning for approximately 100 years, was in need of repair to a cracked spoke of the rope wheel plus general cleaning and restoration.

