PAS Technologies Highlights Major Growth at Hillsboro, Ohio Facility

PAS Technologies announced today major growth initiatives at the company's Hillsboro, Ohio facility. At a press conference attended by Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger , the company highlighted a number of significant accomplishments and initiatives at its Hillsboro location and plans for the future at this 2nd District, southwest Ohio Center of Excellence.

