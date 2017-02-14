PAS Technologies Highlights Major Growth at Hillsboro, Ohio Facility
PAS Technologies announced today major growth initiatives at the company's Hillsboro, Ohio facility. At a press conference attended by Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger , the company highlighted a number of significant accomplishments and initiatives at its Hillsboro location and plans for the future at this 2nd District, southwest Ohio Center of Excellence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Window Peeping Paradise!
|9 hr
|Prying Eyes
|1
|The Evidence For Evolution
|20 hr
|VoysovReason
|1
|Cindy weinsheimer
|23 hr
|Lil b
|2
|Red extended cab red dodge with signs.
|Mon
|Jody
|13
|Allen Fyffe
|Sun
|jason
|4
|Martina Harman (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Brittany
|17
|Lindsey Dalton knocked up question who's the ba...
|Sun
|Yuhhh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC