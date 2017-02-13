2017 UKC Winter Classics

Hustler, a Treeing Walker owned by Scott Engle and Randy Morgan of Hillsboro, Ohio, scored 1,725 in combined points from the Friday and Saturday Nite Hunts to claim the overall championship at the UKC Winter Classic, held in Batesville February 10-11. The Panolian photo by Rita Howell Batesville Alderman-at-large Teddy Morrow was on hand to congratulate Lory Galbreath of Cabot, Ark., who won the UKC Winter Classic Bench Show with Rocky, a five-year-old Bluetick.

