Operation Christmas Child' collects 1,707 shoe boxes for needy children
From left, Linda Ralston, Angela Horvath, Judy Young, and Pat Mustard with the shoe boxes just delivered to the Collection Center and ready to be packaged and shipped. On Monday morning Nov. 21, a trailer loaded with 1707 shoe boxes filled with gifts for needy children collected by local churches and individuals departed West Union for distribution around the world as part of "Operation Christmas Child".
