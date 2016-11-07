News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EST
The government says an Ohio man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group has been arrested while attempting to fly to Libya. The federal prosecutor in Columbus says Aaron Daniels was taken into custody Monday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a monthslong investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany THE MONKEY Captain
|2 hr
|Kathy Ross
|1
|Light and dark brown Chevy full size Chevy pick...
|17 hr
|Fraud
|4
|snitches n hillsboro? ? (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Jessica
|32
|Heather Tankersley
|Fri
|Sheisajoke
|4
|Who snitch on chris burns
|Fri
|Family
|41
|Health source of ohio in Hillsboro
|Thu
|Britt
|8
|Doughman bds auto sales in batavia, ohio by Pol... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Kirkey18
|27
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC