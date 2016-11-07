News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio ...

News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EST

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 7, 2016 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The government says an Ohio man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group has been arrested while attempting to fly to Libya. The federal prosecutor in Columbus says Aaron Daniels was taken into custody Monday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a monthslong investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany THE MONKEY Captain 2 hr Kathy Ross 1
Light and dark brown Chevy full size Chevy pick... 17 hr Fraud 4
snitches n hillsboro? ? (Jan '16) Fri Jessica 32
Heather Tankersley Fri Sheisajoke 4
Who snitch on chris burns Fri Family 41
Health source of ohio in Hillsboro Thu Britt 8
Doughman bds auto sales in batavia, ohio by Pol... (Jan '16) Thu Kirkey18 27
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hillsboro, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC