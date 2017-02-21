Sanctuary for Children and Families T...

Sanctuary for Children and Families Threatened by the Indian Child Welfare Act

HILLSBORO, N.D., Feb. 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Christian Alliance for Indian Child Welfare declares itself a 'Sanctuary for Children and Families' adversely affected by the Indian Child Welfare Act. American children are frequently removed from homes they love and placed with strangers; sometimes with strangers considered dangerous by social service standards.

