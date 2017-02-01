Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man who shot at officers
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking people in the Reynolds area to be watching for anyone suspicious, as numerous police agencies search for a man who they say shot at a state trooper. The warning stems from an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 29 Thursday night.
