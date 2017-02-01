Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous suspect Friday, February 3

Manhunt underway for armed and danger...

A massive manhunt is underway for a person who led authorities on a high speed pursuit on I-29, fired at officers, and stole a vehicle with a baby inside. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted to pullover a red pickup on I-29 with loud exhaust on I-29 at Grand Forks.

