Two life-flighted after vehicle t-boned in Barnes County

Oct 8, 2016 Read more: Valley News Live

Two people were life-flighted to Fargo after a car crash in Barnes County around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 52-year-old Sandra Meyer of Hillsboro, North Dakota was heading west on Barnes County Road 6 when she failed to stop at a stop sign.

