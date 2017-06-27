Municipal and school elections set fo...

Municipal and school elections set for Tuesday

Monday Jun 5 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Municipal and school board voters head to the polls Tuesday when polls open at 7 a.m. Voting closes at 7 p.m. The only Rapid City Area Schools election is in Area 5 with candidates Toni E. "Tonchi" Weaver and Christine Stephenson. Hill City voters will decide it's mayoral race Tuesday, between Julie Wickware-Klein and Peter Sach; and Ward 2's race between Kathy Skorzewski and Pamela K. Fowler.

