Municipal and school elections set for Tuesday
Municipal and school board voters head to the polls Tuesday when polls open at 7 a.m. Voting closes at 7 p.m. The only Rapid City Area Schools election is in Area 5 with candidates Toni E. "Tonchi" Weaver and Christine Stephenson. Hill City voters will decide it's mayoral race Tuesday, between Julie Wickware-Klein and Peter Sach; and Ward 2's race between Kathy Skorzewski and Pamela K. Fowler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
