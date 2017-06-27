Fire danger increases as fireworks go...

Fire danger increases as fireworks go on sale in South Dakota.

Fire danger in KOTA Territory will become more significant as fireworks legally go on sale in South Dakota June 27th, 2017 Fireworks are not allowed in the Black Hills Fire Protection District. Currently Pennington County has no ban on the discharge of fireworks outside of city and town limits but that could change if the Grassland Fire Index is very high or extreme.

