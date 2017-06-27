Fire danger increases as fireworks go on sale in South Dakota.
Fire danger in KOTA Territory will become more significant as fireworks legally go on sale in South Dakota June 27th, 2017 Fireworks are not allowed in the Black Hills Fire Protection District. Currently Pennington County has no ban on the discharge of fireworks outside of city and town limits but that could change if the Grassland Fire Index is very high or extreme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Hill City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Jun 21
|No Longer Bored A...
|67
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May '17
|Wahoo
|1
|Review: Outlaw Saddlery (Dec '13)
|May '17
|Loretta witt
|5
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Trial set for dispute with commissioner (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|stephsdnla
|1
|Midwest Traveler: Old West, and an ageless past... (Oct '14)
|Dec '14
|popolace
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hill City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC