Antigo mother who fled with her kids pleads not guilty
An Antigo mother accused of interfering with the custody of her children and fleeing to South Dakota for weeks pleaded not guilty Monday. Cathy Brown, 36, is charged with four felony counts of interfering with the custody of a child following a custody order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hill City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Outlaw Saddlery (Dec '13)
|Apr 3
|Belo
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar 31
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Trial set for dispute with commissioner
|Dec '16
|stephsdnla
|1
|Midwest Traveler: Old West, and an ageless past... (Oct '14)
|Dec '14
|popolace
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hill City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC