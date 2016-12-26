Surveyor shortens South Dakota's tallest peak by 11 feet
This Aug. 14, 2014, aerial file photo shows Harney Peak southwest of Hill City, S.D. A federal board surprised South Dakota by renaming the state's tallest peak after Lakota spiritual leader Black Elk, who died in 1950.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hill City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Review: Outlaw Saddlery (Dec '13)
|Feb 7
|Loretta witt
|3
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hill City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC