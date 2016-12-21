No one injured in Hill City shooting

No one injured in Hill City shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A dispute over a vehicle led to shots fired in Hill City Friday in the parking lot of the Dollar General store. The dispute reportedly involved the repossession of a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hill City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec 6 Musikologist 14
Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15) Dec 4 SittingDuck 4
News Trial set for dispute with commissioner Dec 2 stephsdnla 1
Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h... Nov '16 openmind693 1
church of satan Nov '16 The South sucks_2016 2
News Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15) Oct '16 north rapid bad w... 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
See all Hill City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hill City Forum Now

Hill City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hill City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
 

Hill City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC