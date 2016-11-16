Trial set for dispute with commissioner
There are 1 comment on the KOTA-TV Rapid City story from Nov 16, 2016, titled Trial set for dispute with commissioner.
The trial is on! Pennington County Commissioner George Ferebee will stand trial Wednesday, November 23, 2016, on alleged violations of a septic ordinance. After almost three hours of testimony on legal definitions of lot, land and parcel, Magistrate Judge Eric Strawn moves forward with a trial.
Friday Dec 2
Website www.nationallibertyalliance.org
The administrative state and government agencies creating their own rules and acting as judge and jury violates the People's God Given Constitutional Due Process Rights given to us in the Bill of Rights in Common Law, the Declaration of Independence, and Magna Carta 1215AD and the Declaration of Independence says: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed." ALL MEN DECIDE whether they want to participate in the institutions of men or not. The United States Supreme Court confirmed this when they said: "...every man is independent of all laws, except those prescribed by nature. He is not bound by and institutions formed by his fellowman without his consent." (Cruden v. Neale, 2N.C. 338 May Term, 1796). Consent and Jurisdiction: it's all about Consent and Jurisdiction. In order to possess liberty it is extremely important that you understand consent: our servant government cannot do anything without your consent. Any authority our servants have is by our consent; if they act outside their authority they are subject to criminal charges under US Codes 42 and 18, and are liable for damages under US Codes and common law. The Fifth Amendment states: "No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury...," therefor our servant government requires the people to get an indictment (grand jury). Judges (servant) have no authority to make a ruling or a judgment on people (master) without your consent. In legal terms, when the judge asks you "do you understand?" he means, do you stand under the authority of the court? So, when you say "Yes," you just gave him/her jurisdiction over you! Our U.S. Constitution only authorizes "common law courts," also known as "courts of record." A court of record removes the power of the Judge to make a ruling; his role is that of the "administrator" of the court. The final decision maker is the "tribunal," who is either the "sovereign plaintiff" or a "jury". Remember, the servant cannot rule over the master; can the clay rule over the potter? "All laws, rules and practices which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void." (Marbury v Madison, 5th US (2Cranch) 137, 174, 176, 1803). Legislators simply do not have the authority to rule make. "Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no rule making or legislation which would abrogate them." (Miranda v. Arizona, 384 U.S. 436, 491). "The state cannot diminish rights of the people." (Hurtado v. People of the State of California, 110 U.S. 516). "The assertion of federal rights [Bill of Rights], when plainly and reasonably made, is not to be defeated under the name of local practice." (Davis v. Wechsler, 163 US 22,24). "Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no rule making or legislation which would abrogate them." (Miranda v. Arizona, 384 US 436,491). "There can be no sanction or penalty imposed upon one because of the exercise of constitutional rights." (Sherer v. Cullen, 481 F 946). "No state shall convert a liberty into a license, and charge a fee therefore." (Murdock v. Pennsylvania, 319 U.S. 105). "If the State converts a right (liberty) into a privilege, the citizen can ignore the license and fee and engage in the right (liberty) with impunity." (Shuttlesworth v. City of Birmingham, Alabama, 373 U.S. 262). God help us, it is the People's duty to get educated on our Common Law, Our Constitution, The Declaration of Independence, The Bill of Rights, The MagnaCarta 1215 AD, and our true civics which has been hidden from us.
