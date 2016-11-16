There are on the KOTA-TV Rapid City story from Nov 16, 2016, titled Trial set for dispute with commissioner. In it, KOTA-TV Rapid City reports that:

The trial is on! Pennington County Commissioner George Ferebee will stand trial Wednesday, November 23, 2016, on alleged violations of a septic ordinance. After almost three hours of testimony on legal definitions of lot, land and parcel, Magistrate Judge Eric Strawn moves forward with a trial.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.