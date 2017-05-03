Official: Arson likely cause of fire ...

Official: Arson likely cause of fire at Gary Horace Mann

Wednesday May 3

The Gary Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire that began in the auditorium of long-shuttered Horace Mann High School early Wednesday, fire department officials said. "It was contained to the auditorium and no one was injured," said fire department spokesman Mark Jones, who's also chief of operations.

