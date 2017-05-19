Man, woman at center of Highland shooting, three-hour standoff charged with attempted murder
The man and woman at the center of a shooting and three-hour standoff in Highland Tuesday have been charged with attempted murder. Ryan Christian Turner, 24, of Hammond; and Samantha Carolyn Yates, 21, of Highland, were charged Thursday in Lake County Superior Court with one count each of attempted murder.
