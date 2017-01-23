Toyota to invest $600 million, create 400 jobs at Princeton plant
Toyota Indiana will add 400 jobs at the plant in Princeton, investing $600 million to meet the demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and modernize the entire plant. The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive.
