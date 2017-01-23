Toyota to invest $600 million, create...

Toyota to invest $600 million, create 400 jobs at Princeton plant

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Toyota Indiana will add 400 jobs at the plant in Princeton, investing $600 million to meet the demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and modernize the entire plant. The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Highland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA bubba teeth bubba t Bra... Jan 21 so you know 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri.. Jan 15 Twins Sherri and ... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Jan 15 markhoff 10
Twins Jan 12 Looking For Family 1
Looking 4child molester Jan 9 Michelle rich akes 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Jan 8 Lars 10
See all Highland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Highland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at January 24 at 8:06PM EST

Highland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Highland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Highland, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC