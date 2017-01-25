Toyota to add 400 jobs, sink $600M into Indiana SUV factory

In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, Rick Twitty installs seats into 2012 Toyota Highlander vehicles at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Inc., plant in Princeton, Ind. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, Toyota said it will add 400 jobs and invest $600 million at the Princeton SUV factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.