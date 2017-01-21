NWI residents pack Chicago streets fo...

NWI residents pack Chicago streets for women's march

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Women, men and children from Northwest Indiana joined thousands of people - five times the number expected - in the Women's March on Chicago Saturday. It was one of hundreds of marches across the world and United States, including in Indianapolis, Valparaiso and Washington D.C., to promote women's and human rights, among a vast list of other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Highland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 45 min meandme 20,774
Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri.. Jan 15 Twins Sherri and ... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Jan 15 markhoff 10
Twins Jan 12 Looking For Family 1
Looking 4child molester Jan 9 Michelle rich akes 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Jan 8 Lars 10
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Jan 6 Franky m 68
See all Highland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Highland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at January 20 at 10:22PM EST

Highland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Highland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Highland, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC