Kindergarten class growth presents ch...

Kindergarten class growth presents challenges

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 20, 2016 Read more: Chicago Tribune

"Ellie, it's your turn. Do you want to read the whole thing to me?" asks Becky Rycerz, kindergarten teacher at Mildred Merkley Elementary School in Highland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Highland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Not my President 20,736
1970s fireworks stand on 30 east of Church Street? Wed Wonkakid 1
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) Dec 17 Never fooled me 11
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Dec 14 tonydinelli 9
High school Head basketball coach vs AAU Dec 14 Clinkerman34 1
casey's blonde (Feb '09) Dec 12 ADAM 10
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Dec 10 alice 10
See all Highland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Highland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at December 22 at 11:04AM EST

Highland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Highland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Highland, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC