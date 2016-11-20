Kindergarten class growth presents challenges
"Ellie, it's your turn. Do you want to read the whole thing to me?" asks Becky Rycerz, kindergarten teacher at Mildred Merkley Elementary School in Highland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Highland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|1970s fireworks stand on 30 east of Church Street?
|Wed
|Wonkakid
|1
|Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16)
|Dec 17
|Never fooled me
|11
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|tonydinelli
|9
|High school Head basketball coach vs AAU
|Dec 14
|Clinkerman34
|1
|casey's blonde (Feb '09)
|Dec 12
|ADAM
|10
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Dec 10
|alice
|10
Find what you want!
Search Highland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC