Highland woman works with Kiwanis to help homeless
Highland Kiwanis member Joan Ray, a former teacher, dedicates her time to volunteering to feed the homeless and work with organizations like Meals on Wheels. Highland Kiwanis member Joan Ray, a former teacher, dedicates her time to volunteering to feed the homeless and work with organizations like Meals on Wheels.
