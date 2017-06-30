'Please be courteous': North Carolina veteran reminds...
In North Carolina, an Afghanistan and Iraq War veteran reminded his neighbors that fireworks are not fun for everyone by displaying a sign asking them to be mindful of his explosion-triggered post-traumatic stress disorder. According to High Point, North Carolina's Fox 8 , a sign outside of the home of Marine Corps veteran Kevin Haynes sparked a conversation about the severity of PTSD.
