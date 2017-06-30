More growth on tap for north High Point
Greensboro developer Mark Reynolds has filed plans with the city to build a three-story, 72,000-square-foot self-storage facility at Samet and Admiral drives, near the Eastchester Drive/W. Wendover Avenue intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,717
|William Brigman looking for. (Aug '15)
|Jun 20
|Tiffany
|3
|rev.Williams (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|jody
|11
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|Jun 11
|Shes_off_her_meds...
|6
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|hicks family (Oct '12)
|May '17
|the love
|3
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC