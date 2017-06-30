FOCUS: A new home for Central Boys & Girls Club Updated at
Editor's Note: Boys & Girls Clubs have been serving young people across the nation for more than 110 years. The Central Boys & Girls Club in Asheboro has been in operation since about 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|1 hr
|2labman
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Steven Spencer
|8,717
|William Brigman looking for. (Aug '15)
|Jun 20
|Tiffany
|3
|rev.Williams (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|jody
|11
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|Jun 11
|Shes_off_her_meds...
|6
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC