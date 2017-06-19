Seton Hall offers 2018 three-star Ian Steere
Class of 2018 power forward Ian Steere received an offer from the Seton Hall Pirates on Thursday night. With looming departures coming to their frontcourt, it obviously behooves Seton Hall to stay in front of this issue going forward.
