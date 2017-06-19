Seton Hall offers 2018 three-star Ian...

Seton Hall offers 2018 three-star Ian Steere

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Big East Coast Bias

Class of 2018 power forward Ian Steere received an offer from the Seton Hall Pirates on Thursday night. With looming departures coming to their frontcourt, it obviously behooves Seton Hall to stay in front of this issue going forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big East Coast Bias.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 19 hr Steven Spencer 8,709
William Brigman looking for. (Aug '15) Tue Tiffany 3
rev.Williams (Aug '13) Jun 18 jody 11
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... Jun 11 Shes_off_her_meds... 6
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) Jun 11 HelpingHand 16
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 22
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC