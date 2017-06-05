Police: Man stabs wife, daughter to d...

Police: Man stabs wife, daughter to death in North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 13 hr Steven Spencer 8,698
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... May '17 Courtney 5
Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16) Apr '17 Courtney 17
Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16) Apr '17 HPU798 2
Review: Carolina Air Canine LLC (Mar '10) Apr '17 Beprofessional 3
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC