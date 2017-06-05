Family reclaims sentimental Mother's ...

Family reclaims sentimental Mother's Day balloon High Point, N.C....

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSOCTV

The Mother's Day helium balloon that touched a High Point man's heart has landed where it rightfully belongs - in the hands of the grieving daughter who released it six years ago. Last month, when The High Point Enterprise published a Mother's Day article about the balloon Ron Davis had found on his property several years ago - and refused to discard because he was moved by its handwritten, heartfelt message from someone named Amanda - he never imagined he would actually hear from Amanda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 6 hr Steven Spencer 8,699
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) 12 hr Rob 15
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Thu Louis Stephenson 22
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... May '17 Courtney 5
Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16) Apr '17 Courtney 17
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC