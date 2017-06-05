Capel Mills celebrates 100 years of operation
The old metal steps leading up to the main office of Capel Mills, in Troy, lead to a story of how a local family built a company which has survived wars, economic roller coasters and changes in industrialization. In 2017, Capel Mills is celebrating 100 years of winding, threading, weaving, washing, drying and sewing rugs for customers around the globe.
