Capel Mills celebrates 100 years of o...

Capel Mills celebrates 100 years of operation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The old metal steps leading up to the main office of Capel Mills, in Troy, lead to a story of how a local family built a company which has survived wars, economic roller coasters and changes in industrialization. In 2017, Capel Mills is celebrating 100 years of winding, threading, weaving, washing, drying and sewing rugs for customers around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

High Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr I lived to tell t... 8,700
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) Fri Rob 15
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 22
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... May '17 Courtney 5
Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16) Apr '17 Courtney 17
See all High Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search High Point Forum Now

High Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

High Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

High Point, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC