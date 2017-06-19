Bottle containing a Dada s ashesa is found in the donated items at a Goodwill store
With only the words "Dad's ashes" and "Missy" written on it, a small bottle of ashes that turned up at a Thomasville, North Carolina, Goodwill store has not been claimed. With only the words "Dad's ashes" and "Missy" written on it, a small bottle of ashes that turned up at a Thomasville, North Carolina, Goodwill store has not been claimed.
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,709
|William Brigman looking for. (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Tiffany
|3
|rev.Williams (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|jody
|11
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|Jun 11
|Shes_off_her_meds...
|6
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|hicks family (Oct '12)
|May 26
|the love
|3
