vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Raised to "Buy" at Zacks Investment Research
The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock. According to Zacks, "vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs.
High Point Discussions
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Baybeh
|8,592
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|May 7
|Courtney
|5
|Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Courtney
|17
|Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16)
|Apr 26
|HPU798
|2
|Review: Carolina Air Canine LLC (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Beprofessional
|3
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr '17
|tired and feed up
|80
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
