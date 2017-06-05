Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges
At about 7:30 p.m., an officer responded to Spanky's One Stop on S. Main Street after getting a call about an armed person, according to a police report. Shortly after, the officer pulled over a Mercedes C240 in the 2700 block of S. Main Street and found heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and an illegal gun, the report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.
Add your comments below
High Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|3 hr
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Steven Spencer
|8,698
|hicks family (Oct '12)
|May 26
|the love
|3
|michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11)
|May 24
|Brave souls
|19
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|May '17
|Courtney
|5
|Courtney is asking for cooperation (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Courtney
|17
|Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|HPU798
|2
Find what you want!
Search High Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC