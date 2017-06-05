Traffic stop leads to felony drug cha...

Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges

Monday May 22

At about 7:30 p.m., an officer responded to Spanky's One Stop on S. Main Street after getting a call about an armed person, according to a police report. Shortly after, the officer pulled over a Mercedes C240 in the 2700 block of S. Main Street and found heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and an illegal gun, the report states.

